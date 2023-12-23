IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.30. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

