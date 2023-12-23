IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $255.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,259.79, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

