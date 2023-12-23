IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Chevron by 10.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $6,450,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

CVX stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

