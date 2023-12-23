IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in IDEX were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 90.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $214.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.06. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

