Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.65.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

