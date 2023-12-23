Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $104.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Hub Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

HUBG opened at $93.50 on Thursday. Hub Group has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

