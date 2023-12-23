HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $31.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $37,330,242.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,246,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,831,286.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $37,330,242.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,246,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,831,286.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,664,131 shares of company stock worth $198,388,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 126,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,627,893 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $118,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,884 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in HP by 6.5% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 196,124 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

