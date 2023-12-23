Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after buying an additional 897,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,212,000 after purchasing an additional 463,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

