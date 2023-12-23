Horizons Wealth Management Sells 70 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Horizons Wealth Management cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

