Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $306.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $348.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.69. The company has a market cap of $347.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

