HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $210.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.82.

HEI opened at $179.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03. HEICO has a one year low of $149.05 and a one year high of $191.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in HEICO by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

