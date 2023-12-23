Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HL shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,090,000 after purchasing an additional 487,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,641,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,560,000 after acquiring an additional 728,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,923,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,992,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HL stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

