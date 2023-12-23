Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.43.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HL shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Hecla Mining
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Stock Performance
HL stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.
Featured Stories
