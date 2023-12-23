Head to Head Review: Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) vs. Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Paragon 28’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -146.61% N/A -249.45% Paragon 28 -32.34% -36.30% -23.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Paragon 28 shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Paragon 28 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $9.64 million 0.98 -$18.66 million ($1.59) -0.69 Paragon 28 $181.38 million 5.69 -$67.33 million ($0.85) -14.67

This table compares Biotricity and Paragon 28’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Biotricity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paragon 28. Paragon 28 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and Paragon 28, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Paragon 28 0 0 4 0 3.00

Paragon 28 has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 79.10%. Given Paragon 28’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than Biotricity.

Risk and Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paragon 28 has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paragon 28 beats Biotricity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc. designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; and total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides forefoot or hallux valgus correction systems, including phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.