Head to Head Analysis: Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) & Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) and Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectaire and Onto Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A Onto Innovation $1.01 billion 7.51 $223.33 million $3.19 48.24

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Spectaire.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

24.1% of Spectaire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Onto Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 70.1% of Spectaire shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Onto Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spectaire and Onto Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00 Onto Innovation 0 1 5 0 2.83

Spectaire presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Onto Innovation has a consensus price target of $124.17, suggesting a potential downside of 19.31%. Given Spectaire’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Spectaire is more favorable than Onto Innovation.

Risk and Volatility

Spectaire has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onto Innovation has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectaire and Onto Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60% Onto Innovation 18.47% 12.71% 11.48%

Summary

Onto Innovation beats Spectaire on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc. provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites. The company also provides spare parts and software licensing services. Its products are used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers; silicon wafer; light emitting diode; vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser; micro-electromechanical system; CMOS image sensor; power device; analog device; RF filter; data storage; and various industrial and scientific applications. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Onto Innovation Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

