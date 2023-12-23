HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,232 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $143.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

