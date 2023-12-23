HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SouthState in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $85.25 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSB

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.