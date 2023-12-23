HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $102.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

