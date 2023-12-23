HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

ABBV opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

