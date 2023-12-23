HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booking by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 29.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,535.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,001.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,918.72 and a 12-month high of $3,564.46. The company has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

