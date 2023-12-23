HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average is $138.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.