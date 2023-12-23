HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $80.07. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

