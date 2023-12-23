HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average is $131.15. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

