HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $298.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.68. The company has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DZ Bank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

