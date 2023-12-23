HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,682 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

