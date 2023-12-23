Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $79.49 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.82%.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

