Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 861 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $162.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $164.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

