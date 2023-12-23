Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 737 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $234.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $260.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.