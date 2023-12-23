Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 568 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $251.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.17 and its 200 day moving average is $223.10. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.65.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

