Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 480 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $176,499,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $195.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.60. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.83. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,948 shares of company stock valued at $56,601,528 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

