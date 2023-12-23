Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX opened at $45.96 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at $127,419,796.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,426 shares of company stock worth $7,605,060 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RBLX. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

