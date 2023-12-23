Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

