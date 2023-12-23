Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

