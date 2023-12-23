Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $220.78 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

