Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 208 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

