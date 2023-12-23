Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $68.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

