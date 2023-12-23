Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $471.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.