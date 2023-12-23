Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average is $87.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

