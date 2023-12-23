Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $78,916,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167,261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $483.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $446.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $486.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

