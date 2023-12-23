Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in DexCom by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

