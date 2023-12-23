Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $125,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

