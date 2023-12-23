Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.48. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

