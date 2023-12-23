Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

QUAL opened at $146.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

