Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infosys by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Infosys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

