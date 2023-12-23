Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.30. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $378.15 and a 1-year high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

