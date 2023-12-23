Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 87 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,698,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.44. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,400 shares of company stock worth $831,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet cut shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

