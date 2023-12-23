Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 363 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $119.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

