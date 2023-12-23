Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.3 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

