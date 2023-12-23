Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 539 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 250.1% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,892 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 20.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

