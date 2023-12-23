Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 355 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1,479.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $554.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.85 and its 200-day moving average is $480.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

