Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -31.21%.
Institutional Trading of Great Ajax
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Ajax
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.