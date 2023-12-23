Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -31.21%.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

About Great Ajax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,817,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 487.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

